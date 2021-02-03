Following concerns expressed by subscribers we sought some clarity from the new publisher on their behalf. Unfortunately, it turned out that the terms of the takeover weren't going to be met as expected, so we had no choice but to withdraw the magazine. In other words, we are still the publisher of Interzone.

Admittedly this does throw a spanner into the TTA works. We’d already made plans for Black Static and other things – including my own “retirement” – based on Interzone being given to a new publisher. So I'd like to ask for some time to get things back into place, and to make any changes that have to be made in order to fulfil our commitments to you. We will do everything we can to fill subscriptions, but stuff like format and schedule may have to change. We might even have to stop taking new subscriptions and follow the winding-down Black Static route. Meanwhile we will continue to try to find a new publisher for Interzone.

Your input on all of this and more is always welcome so don't hesitate to get in touch.

I'd like to finish this update by thanking everybody for the heartwarming messages received over the past few weeks. I've tried to reply to everybody but if I missed you please don't think for an instant that I'm ungrateful. Like I said before, it really has been an honour.

Best wishes,

Andy