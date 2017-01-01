Happy New Year Author: Peter Tennant Things can only get better/worse (delete as applicable). Read more…

Season's Greetings 2016 Author: Peter Tennant From all of us, to all of you. Read more…

INTERZONE 268 The January–February issue of Britain's longest running science fiction and fantasy magazine contains new stories by Julie C. Day, Christien Gholson, Michael Reid, Mel Kassel, Val Nolan, and T.R. Napper. The cover artist for 2017 is Dave Senecal, and interior colour illustrations are by Dave again, Richard Wagner, and Martin Hanford. Features: Guest Editorial by Dave Senecal; Ansible Link by David Langford (news and obits); Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe (film reviews); Book Zone (book reviews); Jonathan McCalmont's Future Interrupted (comment); Nina Allan's Time Pieces (comment). New subscribers can get this issue free by using "IZ268" as their Shopper Reference during checkout. NB: This issue is at press and mails out early January. Please order it now, or take out/renew a subscription, so we can include your copy in the main mailing. Read more…

INTERZONE 267 The November–December issue of Britain's longest running science fiction and fantasy magazine contains new stories by Harmony Neal, Ryan Row, Sarah Brooks, Rich Larson, Samantha Henderson, and David Cleden. Cover art is by Vincent Sammy and interior colour illustrations are by Jim Burns, Richard Wagner, Martin Hanford, and Dave Senecal. Features: Martin McGrath on the James White Award; Ansible Link by David Langford (news and obits); Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe (film reviews); Laser Fodder by Tony Lee (DVD/Blu-ray reviews); Book Zone (book reviews, including an interview with Tade Thompson by Maureen Kincaid Speller, and an interview with Chris Beckett by Juliet E. McKenna); Jonathan McCalmont's Future Interrupted (comment); Nina Allan's Time Pieces (comment). Read more…

INTERZONE 267 & BLACK STATIC 55 NOW AVAILABLE TO ORDER The November–December issues of Interzone and Black Static are at press and will mail out soon. Order your copies now, or take advantage of a special subscription offer. Read more…

INTERZONE 266 The September–October issue of Britain's longest running science fiction and fantasy magazine contains new long and short stories by Tade Thompson, Georgina Bruce, Ray Cluley, Aliya Whiteley, and Malcolm Devlin. The 2016 cover artist is Vincent Sammy, and interior colour illustrations are by Richard Wagner, Martin Hanford, and Vince Haig. Features: Guest Editorial by Stephen Theaker; Ansible Link by David Langford (news and obits); Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe (film reviews); Laser Fodder by Tony Lee (DVD/Blu-ray reviews); Book Zone (book reviews); Jonathan McCalmont's Future Interrupted (comment); Nina Allan's Time Pieces (comment). Read more…

INTERZONE 266 & BLACK STATIC 54 & SUBSCRIPTION OFFER The September–October issues are at press now and will start to mail out soon. Read on for more details and a special offer… Read more…

INTERZONE 265 The July–August issue of Britain's longest running science fiction and fantasy magazine contains new stories by John Schoffstall, Dan Reade, Suzanne Palmer, Ken Hinckley, Andrew Kozma, and Robert Reed. The 2016 cover artist is Vincent Sammy, and interior colour illustrations are by Richard Wagner, Martin Hanford, Dave Senecal, and Warwick Fraser-Coombe. Features: Editorial by Jo L. Walton; Ansible Link by David Langford (news and obits); Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe (film reviews); Laser Fodder by Tony Lee (DVD/Blu-ray reviews); Book Zone (book reviews, including an interview with Lisa Tuttle); Jonathan McCalmont's Future Interrupted (comment); Nina Allan's Time Pieces (comment). Read more…

INTERZONE 264 The May–June issue of Britain's longest running science fiction and fantasy magazine contains new novelettes and stories by Tyler Keevil, Malcolm Devlin, James Van Pelt, Rich Larson, and Gwendolyn Kiste. The 2016 cover artist is Vincent Sammy, and interior colour illustrations are by Richard Wagner and Martin Hanford. Features: Editorial by Elaine Gallagher; Ansible Link by David Langford (news and obits); Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe (film reviews); Laser Fodder by Tony Lee (DVD/Blu-ray reviews); Book Zone (book reviews); Jonathan McCalmont's Future Interrupted (comment); Nina Allan's Time Pieces (comment). Read more…