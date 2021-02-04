Interzone is open to unsolicited submissions of new science fiction and fantasy stories up to about 10,000 words. We will consider longer, especially if you're an author we know.

It is strongly recommended that you study the magazine. Being familiar with what we publish will obviously greatly improve your chances of acceptance.

Your story should be in standard MS format (double spaced, good margins, contact details, approximate word count and page numbers).

There's no need to spend too long on a cover letter, just introduce yourself and tell us of any relevant credits you have.

Please don't send us a submission that is being considered elsewhere or anything that's already been published in the English language.

Don't be offended by a form rejection. It still means what it says: try us with something new. Don’t submit a rejected story to another of our magazines though, as we will already have considered that option.

We use the Submittable system. Click the link below.

https://tta.submittable.com/submit