Interzone

New Science Fiction & Fantasy INTERZONE ISSUE 289 OUT NOW!

INTERZONE #290 + BLACK STATIC #78

23rd Dec, 2020

Author: Andy Cox

For various reasons (some covid-related, some not) the next issues of Interzone (#290) and Black Static (#78) will not appear in January as expected. Sorry about that, but please bear with us. During this time story submissions will continue to be dealt with and orders will continue to be filled, both in a timely fashion.

There'll be another update from me soon. Meanwhile, I hope you have the best christmas possible, and a happy new year!

