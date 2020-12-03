You can now – finally! – download your epub/mobi files of Interzone and Black Static direct from the TTA Shop. We've added the current issues and several pages of back issues, with more still to add. They are only £3.50. World Fantasy Award finalist novella The Teardrop Method by Simon Avery is also there, and the other novellas plus Crimewave will be available soon.

We're often asked about gift subscriptions, especially this time of year, and in the past we've arranged such things in a clunky, manual kind of way. Now, however, Gift Cards for various subscriptions can be bought directly, and very simply, from the TTA Shop.

Click on the link above or below and on the shop select the Ebooks and Gift Cards sections.