Cover

Interzone's 2020 cover artist is Warwick Fraser-Coombe. This image continues on the back cover.

Fiction

Time's Own Gravity by Alexander Glass

illustrated by Richard Wagner

When did this happen? Does that even mean anything, now? I doubt it. But obviously you want to know what happened. Yes, I was the last person to see him. Yes, I’ve got a theory. Doesn’t everyone?

I’ll tell you what I can.

Soaring, the world on their shoulders by Cécile Cristofari

illustrated by Richard Wagner

The Swallows’ Cave

The war claws at the coast, but up here in the dry blue sky, the only turmoil is the wind.

Over the wasteland, the mountain rises unchanged, white rock that simmers with the scents of rosemary, juniper and thyme. Long ago, monks had settled there, built an orchard and a cistern I am now grateful for. Their home and their chapel now whistle with the north wind, and the only chant you hear is the stridulation of cicadas.

A Distant Hum by John K. Peck

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Byelopol sat at the very tip of the greater Orov Peninsula that jutted northwest from the mainland, enclosing the bottom half of an open bay on the vast Orov Sea. The near-constant fog was part of peninsula life, and was almost a source of pride: the old people called it shek sa’nor, “sky stew”, and treated it with a sort of grudging respect.

Captured Dreams of the Dead Machine by Daniel Bennett

illustrated by Dave Senecal

A client had once said to Ash that the past is a currency that never devalues. Out from East City, piloting a hover on a buying-run, those words returned to Ash like an implant meme that wouldn’t dismiss, like a stubborn hallucination of a dopamine dream.

Warsuit by Gary Gibson

illustrated by Martin Hanford

A few hours after he’d crashed the flyer, Arvio stopped to look back the way he’d come.

The sun hung motionless above a grey and pebbled desert, broken here and there by wind-sculpted boulders the size of houses. He’d heard something move. It could have been the wind, but…

Interface

Guest Editorial

Alexander Glass

Future Interrupted: Robbed of Tomorrow

Andy Hedgecock

Climbing Stories: What Happens Next

Aliya Whiteley





Ansible Link

David Langford

Reviews

Book Zone

Andy Hedgecock: The Sunken Land Begins to Rise Aagain by M. John Harrison, plus author interview • Jack Deighton: Hope Island by Tim Major • Duncan Lawie: Selkie Summer by Ken MacLeod • Maureen Kincaid Speller: The Vanished Birds by Simon Jimenez • Stephen Theaker: Firewalkers by Adrian Tchaikovsky, The Hair-Carpet Weavers by Andreas Eschbach, The Four Profound Weaves by R.B. Lemberg • Graham Sleight: Agency by William Gibson • Barbara Melville: Agnes Gomillion interviewed

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include Last and First Men, Around the Sun, Pinocchio, An American Pickle, She Dies Tomorrow, Proxima, Sputnik

