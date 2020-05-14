Cover

Interzone's 2020 cover artist is Warwick Fraser-Coombe. Click on the image to see the full wraparound version.

Contents

Fiction

Night-Town of Mars by Tim Lees

illustrated by Richard Wagner

He was my mentor, my role model, my guide.

I doubt he knew this. Genius is a peculiarly specific thing, and seldom touches all parts of a life in equal measure. So my Uncle Edward could be stunningly obtuse with simple, ordinary interactions; the obvious eluded him, while the abstruse, obscure – even the merely vague – would focus him to an astonishing degree. He was the sort of person who could stand upon the lip of the Grand Canyon (for example) and exclaim over the pattern of the ant-trails at his feet, or point to some small cloud on the horizon, shaped – hilariously! – like a duck. The vista itself, though, would go wholly unremarked.

Those We Serve by Eugenia Triantafyllou

illustrated by Martin Hanford

The image came to Manoli when he switched to his summer settings. It had become his secret ritual. Summer always began with Amelia.

Hers was his most vivid memory.

The Transport of Bodies by John Possidente (a Humboldt Station story)

A couple of hours ago, I was in the medical center, waiting to pick up Artemisia’s body.

The MC is out on the rim. It’s not a place where I spend time by choice. Don’t get me wrong; I kind of like the gravity. The floor in the MC is the last bulkhead inside the rim hull, so you get something near zero point five centripetal faux-gee. What I’m uncomfortable with is the company.

Make America Great Again by Val Nolan

illustrated by Richard Wagner

“What’s a black boy like you care about little green men for?” The cop was rifling through the books and papers in the back seat of Jefferson’s car. One by one he threw them out on the shoulder of the I-94 where the looser pages shone briefly in the lights of the police cruiser before blowing away into the evening, just more trash along the highway.

Black Static #75 Out Now

Black Static is published at the same time, and in the same format, as Interzone. Issue 75 contains new dark fiction by Simon Avery, Danny Rhodes, Kristina Ten, Cody Goodfellow, and Danile Carpenter. The cover art is by Ben Baldwin, and interior illustrations are by Richard Wagner, Vincent Sammy, Ben Baldwin, Kai Martin, and others. Regular features: Notes From the Borderland by Lynda E. Rucker; Into the Woods by Ralph Robert Moore; Case Notes book reviews by Mike O'Driscoll, Laura Mauro, David Surface, Georgina Bruce, Andy Hedgecock, and Daniel Carpenter who also interviews Kay Chronister; Blood Spectrum film reviews by Gary Couzens. To take out a subscription to Black Static, or Black Static + Interzone combined, please click on the Shop link above or below.

Interface

Guest Editorial

Warwick Fraser-Coombe

Future Interrupted: An Ingenious Substitute

Andy Hedgecock

Climbing Stories: Garden Rattlings

Aliya Whiteley





Ansible Link

David Langford

Reviews

Book Zone

Jack Deighton: The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin, Echo Cycle by Patrick Edwards • Duncan Lawie: War of the Maps by Paul McAuley • Duncan Lunan: Beyond Time edited by Mike Ashley • Andy Hedgecock: Docile by K.M. Szpara • Maureen Kincaid Speller: Creeping Jenny by Jeff Noon

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Bacurau, Fantasy Island, Bloodshot, Onward, Trolls World Tour, Color Out of Space

How To Buy Interzone

This issue is not available in shops but you can purchase it from a number of online retailers or preferably direct from us at shop.ttapress.com. You might also find it difficult to find the previous issue in shops as many copies are still "in storage". Hopefully before long the magazine will be back in good shops in the UK and many other countries, including the USA where it can be found in Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and elsewhere. If your local store (in any country) doesn't stock it they should easily be able to order it for you so please don't hesitate to ask them.

You can also buy a version of the magazine for e-readers from places like Weightless Books (highly recommended), Amazon, Apple, Smashwords, Barnes & Noble, etc.

The best thing though is to click on the Shop button above or the link below and buy this new issue or a subscription direct with us. You'll receive issues much cheaper and much quicker, and the magazine will receive a much higher percentage of the revenue. No postage charge is added to UK orders, and overseas orders are sent via airmail for just £1 per item.

Please Help Spread the Word

If you enjoy Interzone please blog about it, review it, or simply recommend it. Thanks!

Coming soon

Interzone 288 is out in July. Please subscribe now.