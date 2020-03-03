Cover

Interzone's 2020 cover artist is Warwick Fraser-Coombe

Contents

Fiction

Cofiwch Aberystwyth by Val Nolan

illustrated by Richard Wagner

We passed a bloated human corpse as we entered the harbour. It was face down in the water, its clothing a tissue of rags and filth that was as much weeds as fabric. Sigrid went pale when she saw it. Annabel threw up over the side of the dinghy. I only grinned up at the drone which was filming our arrival. I knew my subscribers were going to love this shit.

Rocket Man by Louis Evans

illustrated by Dave Senecal

Each night I dream of Moscow, bombsight nose cone dreams.

These dreams have no plot and no logic. The city is a plum, a windswept field, a stag’s heart. It is an emerald, a green onion, an open mouth.

And me? I am a secant. An abscess. A segment of an orange. Coal-furnace tongs. A flaw.

In the instant before I wake, sweating, heaving, I am the first gasp of the inferno.

Organ of Corti by Matt Thompson

illustrated by Martin Hanford

On our third night out from Madrid we huddled around a sputtering campfire and listened to the desert scream.

We had halted our march in the shadow of one of the lunette dunes that stretched southward from the city limits all the way to the Iberian coast. Around us, rocky outcrops rose, minaret-like, from the desert floor. These wind-scoured edifices sang dissonant harmonies into the small hours, a shrieking series of banshee wails that rose in pitch to fade beyond our perception. Ana, the leader of our little expedition, logged the time and duration of each outbreak. Her sound-level meter tracked their passage into the upper reaches of the frequency band, its readout oscillating wildly as our cochleas ached in protest.

Carriers by James Sallis

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Soldiers came up the gully late that afternoon. Even to the kids who lived there – Kelly was 12 then, Eric was 16 – they looked young. And the word soldiers came to them the way most words did those days, loose and slippery so they didn’t stay around too long. The troop’s uniforms were tatters, pieced together from rags and recommissioned castoffs. The fact that they got around to this stray patch of land at all meant the government must already have won over or rounded up everyone else. In the scheme of things Kelly and Eric didn’t matter. They were stragglers, leftovers, leavings.

Black Static #74 Out Now

Interface

Guest Editorial

Val Nolan

Future Interrupted: The Eternal Act of Creation (Why We Can't Leave the Arts to Algorithms)

Andy Hedgecock

Climbing Stories: Shiny Surprise Goodness

Aliya Whiteley





Ansible Link

David Langford

Reviews

Book Zone

Jack Deighton: Re-Coil by J.T. Nicholas, Sixteenth Watch by Myke Cole • Juliet E. McKenna: The True Queen by Zen Cho, author interview • Val Nolan: Bone Silence by Alastair Reynolds • Stephen Theaker: New Horizons edited by Tarun K. Saint, Sea Change by Nancy Kress • Duncan Lawie: Dead Astronauts by Jeff VanderMeer • Maureen Kincaid Speller: Trail of Lighting + Storm of Locusts by Rebecca Roanhorse

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include Little Joe, Vivarium, Satr Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Underwater, Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Sonic the Hedgehog

