The Kindest God is Light by Joanna Berry

illustrated by Vincent Sammy

…always in xenopsychological studies, what’s most fascinating is not differences, but similarities.

Pre-Excursion thinkers suggested that an alien mind would be so alien we could never have any points of connection between their sentience and ours. But go back to fundamentals. Any neurology capable of intelligence is a system. Any evolving system will demonstrate typical and atypical functions. Any intelligence that recognises itself as such will eventually identify these functions too, and develop a framework of response. And any intelligence capable of recognising another intelligence will find some point of similarity to relate to them.

More importantly, as we map as yet uncategorised corners of the human mind, alien intelligence has an underrated but inherently valuable gift to offer – an outsider’s perspective.

—Aram S. Vikander, Rebuilding the Superego, 2137

She and I and We by Timothy Mudie

The coffee shop is dimly lit, but still, I keep my head down, taking furtive sips of a latte just to keep something in front of my face. I may be almost forty years older than Nat, but faces don’t change that much, and I don’t want to give myself away. My heart thrills as I watch her climb onto a stool behind a microphone on a small round stage – open mic night set-ups truly will never change – and flip through a sheaf of papers. Sans preamble, she launches into a poem. I recognize it, of course, an old favorite, one she wrote her sophomore year of college. Her voice lilts and rises, caresses my eardrums. I can’t help it; I start to cry. My throat hitches and hops, and I push back from the table before I start sobbing through my gigantic smile. The chair scrapes the linoleum and Nat looks up sharply. Her eyes flash and she stumbles over a line, but recovers. Without looking back, I run from the bar, outside, down the street, into a deserted and dirty alley.

Dent-de-lion by Natalia Theodoridou

The descent is slow. My hands steady, my breath not. No matter how many times I’ve gone through this by now – this first, shuddering handshake with a foreign planet – it still gets to me, makes me feel taut, stretched like the skin of a drum. And even more so now, after so long. Pharon beckons beneath me, a bloom of dark colour suspended in an expanse of nothing, unlikely as much as hoped for, shattering in its improbability. I take off Mathilda’s wedding ring and place it in my breast pocket. This was always my ritual before the accident. It’s good to be back.

Parasite Art by David Tallerman

illustrated by Richard Wagner

I dream of darkness.

A sun burns far off on the horizon. Its glow, ancient and reddish, makes the shadows purple and endlessly long. The plain before me is dark too, though veined with pale lightning of crystal.

Then – warmth in my belly, or rather in the core of me, where I imagine my belly to be. The warmth is good, and also frightening. In the gloom, soft lights build, barely perceptible at first but rapidly growing brighter. My eyes – what I think of as my eyes – can differentiate more shades than that sullen red star should allow: pastel violets, oranges, and yellows. Each new illumination sends a thrill through me, and a sense of want.

This feels important, but I can’t say why – because the dream isn’t mine.

The Duchess of Drinke Street by Tim Chawaga

illustrated by Dave Senecal

Where was I when New Lagos sailed away? Was I at the prow with the corporate Ahabs in Victoria Island Square, chasing the white whale of profit? No. Was I with the mayor, spending my kickback on a few last cases of tariff-free Lagosian whiskey like JFK securing Cuban cigars? No. Was I obeying the PSA and confining myself to my quarters? You would think so, but no.

Dream of the High Mountain by Daniel Bennett

A man in white djellaba crossing a high rise balcony. A view from a compound window in Tucson. Wagtails dying by the motorway. “My name is Mieko Tan. Welcome to my crazy world!!!” The last spire of Venice slipping beneath the waves.

Joanna Berry

Future Interrupted: The Resistible Rise of Argos Panoptes

Andy Hedgecock

Climbing Stories: Mega-Robot Rampage Repellant

Aliya Whiteley





David Langford

Books reviewed include Automatic Eve by Rokuro Inui, Incomplete Solutions by Wole Talabi, From the Moon to the Stars by Duncan Lunan, Vita Nostra by Marina & Sergey Dyachenko, The New Voices of Science Fiction edited by Hannu Rajaniemi & Jacob Weisman, Exhalation by Ted Chiang, The Sea Inside Me by Sarah Dobbs, Earwig by B. Catling, Tales from the Spired Inn by Stephen Palmer, Poems by Diana Wynne Jones, Around Alien Stars by G. David Nordley

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include Ad Astra, Joker, Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie, Abominable, Gemini Man, It Chapter 2, Addams Family, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Terminator: Dark Fate, Synchronic, Zombieland: Double Tap

