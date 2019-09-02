Cover

Interzone's 2019 cover artist is Richard Wagner

Contents

Fiction

The Winds and Persecutions of the Sky by Robert Minto

illustrated by Martin Hanford

Sib’s face itches beneath his filter mask, but he can’t scratch. He’s clinging with both hands to one of the vines that trail up the outside of the skyscraper like veins on a muscled arm. They’re some kind of mutated creeper, grown thick and tenacious. Sib used to fear the vines – when he knew them only as snaking shadows on the far side of translucent windows – but his views changed several moments ago, when he began hugging them for dear life as the wind tried to suck him into whistling, sunrise-pink emptiness. Air, he feels, shouldn’t be like this. It should circulate decorously from vent to vent.

Of the Green Spires by Lucy Harlow

Some said the starthistle was native to the streets of Jericho, outside Oxford’s old city wall where the canal fed its inconceivable, alien branches, but they were wrong on both counts – which is to say, it was not native to Jericho, and it wasn’t a starthistle at all.

Jolene by Fiona Moore

illustrated by Richard Wagner

“I’ve got a case for you,” said Detective Inspector Wilhemine FitzJames. “It’s a country singer whose wife, dog and truck have all left him.”

The Palimpsest Trigger by David Cleden

There were a hundred different ways things could go wrong and Marni knew them all.

Fix That House! by John Kessel

Judy and I did not know what we were letting ourselves in for when we bought the ancient, grand but seedy mid-19th century mansion out on Chinaberry Road. Certainly we knew from the start that the place had seen better days, but we had no idea of the many details to which we would have to attend, and the at times seemingly impossible roadblocks we would face – and have to figure out a way around – before we could live in our dream home.

James White Award Winner

Two Worlds Apart by Dustin Blair Steinacker

Warm, for a rock without a star, Varhely thought after landing.

Still she shivered, feeling air on her skin for the first time in two weeks. Two weeks of travel in amniotic suspension, watching the stars stretch like grains of rice at the Milky Way’s fringe.

Black Static 71 Out Now

Interface

Guest Editorial

John Kessel

Future Interrupted: Irrationality, Forgetfulness and a Load of Goebbels

Andy Hedgecock

Climbing Stories: From One to the Next

Aliya Whiteley





Ansible Link

David Langford

Reviews

Book Zone

Books reviewed include A Year Without A Winter edited by Dehlia Hannah, This is How YOu LOse the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone, Palestine +100 edited by Basma Ghalayini, Menace of the Machine edited by Mike Ashley, The End of the World and Other Catastrophes edited by Mike Ashley, A Brightness Long Ago by Guy Gavriel Kay, Learning Monkey and Crocodile by Nick Wood, Driving Ambition by Fiona Moore, Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes, The Library of the Unwritten by A.J. Hackwith, The Complex by Michael Walters, Ivory Apples by Lisa Goldstein

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include Aniara, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Angry Birds Movie 2, UglyDolls, Playmobil: The Movie, Yesterday, In Fabric

