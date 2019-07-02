Cover

Interzone's 2019 cover artist is Richard Wagner

Fiction

Verum by Storm Humbert

illustrated by Richard Wagner

I stood by my 23rd floor window and held the vial of Regina Luwei’s verum up to the light. It was transparent amber, like all good verum – dense enough to turn the sun into a dull circle. Then, I angled it down to look through the verum at Chestnut Street below, and I wondered about all the stories that marched through that tiny vial – how everyone’s world was a delicate coordination of neurochemistry and that the only difference between that and verum were the guidance nanoparticles.

Can You Tell Me How to Get to Apocalypse? by Erica L. Satifka

illustrated by Vincent Sammy

A dozen little dead kids sit on the styro­foam steps outside the only apartment building on Gumdrop Road. They’re listening to the newspaper seller. He’s talking to them about time.

“Time,” says the newspaper seller. He pauses a very long while, as if he’s forgotten his lines. I can’t blame him; everyone gets a little fuzzy at the end of a long day of shooting. “It’s how we measure the length between one event and the next. There are sixty minutes in an hour, and twenty-four hours in a day. Would any of you like to sing the time song with me?” When he says this, he doesn’t look at the little dead kids, but instead at the viewers-at-home, like he was trained to do.

The Frog's Prince; or, Iron Henry by N.A. Sulway

After sixty years, we sit at a table by the window. Storms break in the distance, registered here as intermittent flashes of light. The waitress brings water, menus; I wave her away. The menus have an image of a frog on their green plastic covers, beneath the half-erased gold cursive of the restaurant’s name: Palais de la Grenouille. If you recognise this place at all, it is a misrecognition. Perhaps the shape of the doorway is familiar, that incongruent gothic arch through which the waitress passes into the kitchen. Perhaps something about the ceiling roses might recall you to yourself: the pattern of frogs and starflowers. You were so pleased with the folly of them at the time, whistling that stupid song about the butterfly ball as we danced around the parquet floor. I try to remember the room as it once was: no fluorescent lighting or plastic palm trees in plastic pots, but chandeliers that leaked warm light over our guests, long buffet tables laden with champagne glasses and silver punch bowls. The wall panels – long since painted over – with their trompe-l’œil of mist-shrouded gardens. You, in the centre of the room, more luminous than any other man, beckoning to me across the tops of everyone’s heads.

The Princess of Solomon Pond Mall by Timothy Mudie

illustrated by Martin Hanford

Fridays are Kaya’s favorite because that’s when the supply drops parachute down, but today turns out to be extra special. Today, nestled at the back of the crate in the empty far corner of the mall parking lot, behind the canned pasta, bottled water, and books, sits a robot. Not much of a robot – even though it’s seated, she can tell she’s taller than it, and she’s not even five feet. Instead of a face like a person, it has one long eye that looks like an astronaut’s facemask. No nose or mouth or ears, just little holes under the eye that are probably a speaker and microphone.

Heaven Looks Down on the Tomb by Gregor Hartmann

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Shortly before noon, when the other Collectors were dormant, Mei sneaked away from camp and headed toward the showdown. In the fierce gravity she walked carefully alongside the red cliff of the canyon, taking each step cautiously, trying to go easy on her fragile lunar bones. It was creepy to have nothing but blue sky overhead instead of a low ceiling crisscrossed with pipes and conduits. At midday, the sun beat down like a welding laser.

FiGen: A Love Story by Kristi DeMeester

I will bury the animal you once were in the snarled remainders of someone else’s heart.

This was the first line of the book you gave me on our fifteenth wedding anniversary. I’d been reading it before bed – off and on as you pretended to poke at the screen of your phone beside me – and I’d not made it past page fifty. You watched over my shoulder, waiting for me to get to the part you wanted me to, and I slowed down on purpose, adoring the way the scar above your lip grew deeper in your frustration. But it was not a book for me. You knew when you presented it to me, wrapped in a thick paper the color of clotted cream and iris. Your wife, who had devoted her life to theories and numbers, carried no love in her heart for the beauty you saw in our language, but this difference was the thing that drew us together when we were not young but carried fewer years on our bodies.

Interface

Guest Editorial

Kristi DeMeester

Future Interrupted: Corporate Ziggurats and Fabulous Ruins

Andy Hedgecock

Climbing Stories: The Breath Before the Beginning

Aliya Whiteley





Ansible Link

David Langford

Reviews

Book Zone

Books reviewed include The Dollmaker by Nina Allan (plus author interview conducted by Andy Hedgecock), Beneath the World, A Sea by Chris Beckett, The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders, The Resurrectionist of Caligo by Wendy Trimboli & Alicia Zaloga, New Maps: More Uncollected John Sladek edited by David Langford, Luna: Moon Rising by Ian McDonald, AfroSFv3 edited by Ivor W. Hartmann

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Brightburn, Tolkien, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Men in Black: International, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Detective Pikachu, The Dead Don't Die, Diamantino, A Dog's Journey, High Life

