Cover

Interzone's 2019 cover artist is Richard Wagner

Fiction

The Realitarians by James Warner

illustrated by Richard Wagner

At Jacinta’s Paris hotel, a bald Russian in a leather jacket handed her a credit card she could use till Nestor showed up.

The corridor to her room was lined with paintings in Gothic frames. Her room had a black marble mantelpiece. Her fridge was full of Georgian champagne.

Float by Kai Hudson

Rhiva squints up at the bright sky bleeding through the slats of her fingers. An endless ocean, was how Educator-Bioecology described it. Robin’s egg blue.

They’d all laughed at that, of course. Ocean means water, infinite water, enough to fill an entire hangar bay and then some, and of course so much water in one place didn’t exist.

Harmony by Andy Dudak

1. The song plays everywhere in this frontier provincial capital, piped into shops and bazaars, blaring from police fortifications and mobile propaganda vehicles mingling with tank columns. The melody is cloying, the singers children who were press-ganged into local stardom. It’s clear from the accompanying video – also ubiquitous on large screens throughout the city – that the children were chosen to represent the ethnic groups at odds here. They chant civic virtues and howl about unity. But there is something more within the song, in its harmonies and resonances. Some call it auditory magic, but it’s more properly termed “interference technology”. Within the spheres of the song, you stroll in a civic euphoria. You’re in a thriving metropolis that provides jobs and infrastructure, courtesy of the occupiers. You are home.

A Dreamer Arrives in the Occupied City by Malcolm Devlin

Maya had been to Tierra’s Bar many times before, but she let Anton lead the way as though the discovery was his.

He had her by the hand, leading her breathless through the crowded market district, and when they reached the stall selling simple, red clay sculptures of the Citadel, he tugged her arm and they peeled off from the late afternoon shopping crowd, ducking behind the faded canvas drape that the stallholder had strung across the alleyway behind.

Scolex by Matt Thompson

illustrated by Richard Wagner

It isn’t the drugs that fuck you up. It isn’t the sound of your teeth chattering so hard they start to chip, or your synapses firing points of turquoise light across your retinas; or that twitch in your fingers, or that rush in your veins that takes you up and over the edge till there’s no way back, not now, not ever. It’s not having the drugs that kills you. That’s when the shadows start to lurk beyond the streetlights, when the paranoia hits. Everyone’s had their ups and downs. Who hasn’t? But don’t misunderstand. It doesn’t make you an addict. Not like some. You just need to know a good thing when it comes your way.

Café Corona by Georgina Bruce

Night stalks you into morning on its long, melancholy legs of rain. You’ve given up on the sky, on the colour blue. The day is grey and cold, with noodles of rain hanging from the air.

Our Fathers Find Their Graves in Our Short Memories by Rebecca Campbell

The Ossuary does not evaluate its contents, only preserves them. Its order is not human order.

Black Static is published at the same time, and in the same format, as Interzone. Issue 69 contains new dark fiction by Simon Avery, Erinn L. Kemper, Joanna Parypinski, Daniel Bennett, Jack Westlake, and Daniel Carpenter. The cover art is by Joachim Luetke, and interior illustrations are by Richard Wagner, Vincent Sammy, Martin Hanford, and Vince Haig. Regular features: Notes From the Borderland by Lynda E. Rucker; Into the Woods by Ralph Robert Moore; Case Notes book reviews by Georgina Bruce, Laura Mauro, Ross Warren, David Surface and others; Blood Spectrum film reviews by Gary Couzens.

Interface

Guest Editorial

Georgina Bruce

Future Interrupted: Boullée's Dome, Robot Servants and the Afterlife of Diminished Dreams

Andy Hedgecock

Climbing Stories: The Unanswerable Why

Aliya Whiteley





Ansible Link

David Langford

Reviews

Book Zone

Books reviewed include The Tide Went out + The Darkest of Nights by Charles Eric Maine, Do You Dream of Terra-two by Temi Oh, Snakeskins by Tim Major, New Suns edited by Nisi Shawl, The Record Keeper by Agnes Gomillion, Infinite Detail by Tim Maughan, This House of Wounds by Georgina Bruce (plus author interview), and more

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Shazam!, Serenity, Little, What Men Want, Us, Dumbo, Pet Sematary, Missing Link, The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot, Border, Hellboy

