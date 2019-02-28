This issue is at press and will mail out soon. Please order it now (or subscribe) by clicking on the Shop link above so that we can include your copy in the first mailing.

Cover

Interzone's 2019 cover artist is Richard Wagner

Fiction

Cyberstar by Val Nolan

illustrated by Richard Wagner

They cut out my eyes before they sent me to meet God. The exenterations took place in a gleaming white surgical suite carved out of the Lesser Skellig. The procedures were elective insofar as I presented with neither malignancies nor with life-threatening infections of any kind.

And You Shall Sing to Me a Deeper Song by Maria Haskins

illustrated by Martin Hanford

I hear the all-too familiar blast of a bot-gun as a bullet screams by my cheek, thwacking into the gravel between the railway ties behind me. Belem rears up, waving his clawed front feet in the air, and my brain snaps into battle mode. The sound of the weapon sings through the implants nestled beneath my skull as the bot-gun’s specs are transmitted to my cortex. But no specs can tell me why a weapon that shouldn’t exist is being fired at me in this hind-end of the continent, ten years after the bot-war ended.

Coriander for the Hidden by Nicholas Kaufmann

1. Lilac for Joy

His name, in so much as an angel can have a name or a sex, is Suriel. They call him the guardian of the flowers.

Everything Rising, Everything Starting Again by Sarah Brooks

The black butterflies are the dead, rising.

In this long summer’s heat, death is catching. Sweating hands pass it on through coins, through door handles, through the clatter of slot machines in the arcades. From my bedroom I watch for windows opening, for black shapes escaping. I wonder what it would be like to be so light.

'Scapes Made Diamond by Shauna O'Meara

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Alec doesn’t even look my way as he joins me in the snug confines of the quarantine lock. Twenty-seven years of – what’s that Earth phrase he liked? – water under the bridge and he still blames me for what happened, even though it was I who went to prison.

Black Static 68 Out Now

Interface

Guest Editorial

Shauna O'Meara

Future Interrupted: The Beginning of Wisdom

Andy Hedgecock

Climbing Stories: Books That Smile Back

Aliya Whiteley





Ansible Link

David Langford

Reviews

Book Zone

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

