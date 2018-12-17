Cover

Interzone's 2019 cover artist is Richard Wagner

Fiction

The Backstitched Heart of Katharine Wright by Alison Wilgus

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Died — At West Dayton on the 12th of June, Orville Wright, youngest son of Bishop Wright. The deceased was riding a safety bicycle when he suffered a fatal collision with a milk cart at the intersection of Hawthorne and Fitch. He is survived by three brothers, one sister, and his devoted father.

Katharine Wright is seventeen, and when she opens her eyes she wonders, at first, if she dreamed up the accident entirely.

The Fukinaga Special Chip Job by Tim Chawaga

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Tsingtao, the Twisted Sister, City of Forking Paths

A city of roads that never end. Instead, they loop around until they begin again, or fork out to become other roads. It is bad luck in Tsingtao if your house is at the end of a road. Good luck if it instead completes a circle, very very good luck if it takes a path and frays it into many. These areas are coveted, home to businessmen and parliamentary folks, people who Get Things Done.

This Buddhafield is Not Your Buddhafield by William Squirrell

The owner is not there.

The owner is never there.

The agent from the hiring service had been very clear about the situation: “You will likely never see another human being again.”

For the Wicked, Only Weeds Will Grow by G.V. Anderson

illustrated by Richard Wagner

We wait on the concourse as the gondola docks, our cilia and the grass below us stirred by a soft breeze. The giant clamps squeal as they close. We must get those seen to, Uah muses.

Seven Stops Along the Graffiti Road by David Cleden

illustrated by Martin Hanford

1. Child of the Road

When Ry came upon the girl crying in the road, weeks of steely resolve crumbled in an instant.

She was just a child, no more than six or seven. Someone like that shouldn’t be out here alone.

Terminalia by Sean McMullen

illustrated by Richard Wagner

My field is new, it is just fourteen years since Friedrich Maas used cardiac compression to restart the hearts of two patients. Sadly, successful revivals are greatly outnumbered by failures, and even when patients have been dragged back from the afterlife, the functioning of their brains is often impaired. Exploration of the frontiers of death is not impossible, but it remains difficult and dangerous.

Interface

Guest Editorial: Escaping Into Visions

Sean McMullen

Future Interrupted: Do it All Over Again

Andy Hedgecock

Climbing Stories: Chaotic Goodness

Aliya Whiteley





Ansible Link

David Langford

Reviews

Book Zone

Books reviewed include Puma by Anthony Burgess, Near Future by Suzannah Evans, Europe at Dawn by Dave Hutchinson, Our Child of the Stars by Stephen Cox, Starfield edited by Duncan Lunan, The Sky Woman by J.D. Moyer, The Quantum Magician by Derek Künsken

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ralph Breaks the Internet, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, The Grinch, Mortal Engines, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Overlord, Sorry to Bother You, Aquaman

