Interzone 273 is at press and will mail out soon. It features long and short fiction by Laura Mauro, Erica L. Satifka, Rachael Cupp, R. Boyczuk, Dan Grace, plus James White Award winner Stewart Horn. Cover art is by Dave Senecal and interior art by Vincent Sammy, Martin Hanford, and Richard Wagner. The issue includes all the usual columns and reviews by Nina Allan, Jonathan McCalmont, Nick Lowe, David Langford and others, with Nick Harkaway, Philip K. Dick, Jeanette Ng, Tricia Sullivan, Jane Yolen and many more in the Book Zone. There is also a guest editorial by Erica Satifka.

Full contents, images and extracts will appear here soon, but you can order this issue now from the website shop, or subscribe and get this issue free by using "IZ273 FREE" as your Shopper Reference during checkout.

This also applies to Black Static 61, out at the same time (use "BS61 FREE"), and to a joint subscription to both magazines (use "IZ273 + BS61 FREE").