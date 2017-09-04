New subscribers can get this issue free by using "IZ272 FREE" as their Shopper Reference during checkout.

Cover

417h3r105 v5 by 2017 cover artist Dave Senecal

Contents

Fiction

Blessings Erupt by Aliya Whiteley

illustrated by Richard Wagner

She asks me if she should have faith in her ability.

I want to answer her question. I would tell her it has no rules. It works just as well without the prayer, and the singing. But there’s no point; I’ll never be given the opportunity to do it that way and neither will she. The process has become as important as the miracle she can perform.

The Music of Ghosts by Paul Jessup

illustrated by Martin Hanford

1 : Generation Alpha

Oh mother, my mother, if only you could see that blue jewel star dimming down below our hunkering space rock. That lost Earth, they say it may be dust someday soon, long before we reach our destination, out on the star shoulder of the Pleiades. You were ash before this world was born, you were ash before the sun grew wane and hungry with light, and you had entropy eating away at your thoughts before we could trap your patterns and keep your memories in the library forever.

Ghosts of a Neon God by T.R. Napper

Cigarette dangling from his lips, Jack Nguyen jimmied the panel at the back of the glimmer bike. Col Charles stood in the shadows at the head of the alley on lookout, softly whistling an aria. The bike was a wide-bellied easy rider belonging to one of the wide-bellied, handlebar-moustached Rebels bikers playing pool in the dive bar backed by the alley.

The Goddess of the Highway by Erica L. Satifka

illustrated by Vincent Sammy

Harper Jones knocks back the better part of his bottle of amphetamines with one hand and presses his other palm on the dashboard display. He looks at the clock.

Sixteen hours, four minutes, seven seconds.

He’s tired and wired all at once. His shoulders ache with the tension brought on by the bennies, and his teeth have worn down to nubs. He can hear them grind even through the soothing tones of the in-cab entertainment system, which is currently broadcasting soft piano paired with roundish blue-green shapes.

Sixteen hours, eight minutes, forty-nine seconds.

Interface

Editorial

Andy Hedgecock

Brian W. Aldiss: Present Readership Excepted

A Personal Recollection

Many years ago I heard Pat Kane conduct a clumsy interview with Brian Aldiss on Radio 4: Kane was treated to a polite but emphatic battering. So when I was asked to interview Aldiss for The Third Alternative in 2003, I was a little nervous. I needn’t have worried: he didn’t suffer fools gladly, including this fool – “nonsense, move on” – but he was generous with his time and profligate with his witty asides, and he went out of his way to offer encouragement. He had a combative attitude to consumerism, corporate greed, religion, literary snobbery and – occasionally – science fiction and its ‘communities’.





Future Interrupted: Use Your Allusion

Jonathan McCalmont

We live in an age where we are constantly under siege from other people’s recommendations. This makes it useful to know what it is that we actually enjoy. This may seem self-evident but we are seldom as psychologically transparent as we would like to believe and sometimes it takes a bit of time to understand and unpack why we respond to particular works in particular ways.

Time Pieces: Starting from the End: the Anatomy of Post-SF

Nina Allan

In an article published in The Guardian a couple of weeks ago entitled ‘How post-horror movies are taking over cinema’, film critic Steve Rose decries the safe commercialism of so much horror cinema and examines the emergence of a new counter-trend.

Ansible Link

David Langford

News, obituaries.

Reviews

Book Zone

Jo Lindsay Walton, Duncan Lunan, Juliet E. McKenna, Stephen Theaker, John Howard, Elaine Gallagher, Maureen Kincaid Speller

Books reviewed include The Real-Town Murders by Adam Roberts (plus in-depth interview with the author by Jo Lindsay Walton), Modern Masters of Science Fiction: Iain M. Banks by Paul Kincaid, The Delirium Brief by Charles Stross, Too Like the Lightning by Ada Palmer, Xeelee: Vengeance by Stephen Baxter, A Scruffian Survival Guide by Hal Duncan (plus author interview by Elaine Gallagher), A Man of Shadows by Jeff Noon

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include The Dark Tower, War for the Planet of the Apes, Cars 3, Despicable Me 3, The Emoji Movie, Genocidal Organ, Shin Godzilla, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain Underpants, A Ghost Story, It Comes at Night, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Untamed

