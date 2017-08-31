Interzone 272 is out early September. It features long and short fiction by Erica L. Satifka, Aliya Whiteley, Paul Jessup, and T.R. Napper. Cover art is by Dave Senecal and interior art by Vincent Sammy, Martin Hanford, and Richard Wagner. The issue includes all the usual columns and reviews by Nina Allan, Jonathan McCalmont, Nick Lowe, David Langford and others, and amongst the book reviews are interviews with Adam Roberts (by Jo Lindsay Walton) and Hal Duncan (by Elaine Gallagher). There is also a personal recollection of Brian W. Aldiss by Andy Hedgecock.

Contents, images and extracts will appear here soon and at that time you'll also be able to buy the issue on this website's shop.

If you subscribe now you can get the current issue free by using "IZ271 FREE" as your Shopper Reference during checkout.