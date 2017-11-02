This issue is at press and will mail out soon. It can be ordered now or new subscribers can get it free by using "IZ273 FREE" as their Shopper Reference during checkout.

Cover

417h3r105 v6 by 2017 cover artist Dave Senecal

Contents

Fiction

Looking for Laika by Laura Mauro

illustrated by Richard Wagner

I. Two Suns in the Sunset

“There are footprints on the moon,” Grandad says.

The sea air tastes bloody in the back of Pete’s throat. The shingle clatters and shifts underfoot, conspiring to turn ankles. The moon hangs low in the sky, fat and proud, a globule of milk suspended in time.

After the Titans by Rachael Cupp

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Now, the-sky-our-father is dead. He is a fixed skin, rolled across the ball of the world, the other light spilling through his numberless tiny wounds. But oldmother remembers when he was still alive. When the-sky-our-father was living, she says, he would lighten and darken only according to his humors, driving all the beasts and trees and mortals mad with this uncertainty. She says, sometimes the-sky-our-father would weep, and then liquid droplets of black night and stars would fall in flashing streams, to catch in the shallow basins on the rocks of high mountains. The tears of the-sky-our-father, if drunk, would fill a mortal with a wild, clear light that made of them great poets, or witless, moaning beasts, oldmother says, and whether or not she ever drank any of these tears, whether or not the wild, clear light carried along into the blood of her children, whether or not this made of us poets or witless is anyone’s guess.

Fully Automated Nostalgia Capitalism by Dan Grace

“Those fries won’t fry themselves.”

I nod. I find it easier not to say too much. My boss is the typical character. A thin skin of hyper-enthusiasm stretched tight over a bitter black chasm of self-loathing. Whoever he really is, he plays the part well.

The thing is these fries would fry themselves.

The Big So-So by Erica L. Satifka

illustrated by Vincent Sammy

We’re both sitting on the rotting front porch one muggy July day when Dorcas asks me if I want to break into Paradise with her. I lace up my sneakers and we do the old huff-and-puff up Negley Avenue to the big Cygnian compound on the hill.

The Garden of Eating by R. Boyczuk

illustrated by Martin Hanford

Deep in the ruined city, near enough to catch glimpses of the sea, and well beyond the range of Tutor’s Dragonfly, Boy had found an opening where there had been none before. A single concrete block had fallen in near the base of the wall, leaving a space barely wider than Boy’s shoulders. He was on his hands and knees, peering through the hole, and he breathed through his mouth as he had been taught, silently, each breath raising a tiny cloud of dust that rose then settled, rose then settled. Some drifted backwards and tickled his nose; he fought an urge to sneeze.

2017 James White Award Winner:

The Morrigan by Stewart Horn

The James White Award is a short story competition open to non-professional writers and is decided by an international panel of judges made up of professional authors and editors. The winning story receives a cash prize, a handsome trophy and publication in Interzone.

Interface

Editorial

Erica L. Satifka





Future Interrupted: Genre Culture from Below

Jonathan McCalmont

Things in the world of science fiction tend to go rather quiet after the summer. Professionals would doubtless explain this deafening silence in terms of the genre publishing industry’s annual cycle of hype, award, and nomination: Early in the year, nominations open for the annual Hugo awards, prompting professionals to start listing their eligible works and gently reminding their followers to get out the vote. As the year deepens, the requests for nomination grow more strident and people start trying to set up networks of mutual recommendation.

Time Pieces: An Autumn Journey

Nina Allan

Shortly after we met, Chris and I had one of those conversations about movies in which you end up listing your favourite science fiction films from one to ten. Such lists mutate and change almost as rapidly as our tastes develop – indeed the main point in compiling such lists might be said to reside in the wry amusement we feel when we happen to stumble across them unexpectedly years later. What kind of time-traveller’s joke is it that enables you to discover that in 1989 your favourite SFF movie of all time was in fact the 1976 King Kong?

Ansible Link

David Langford

News, obituaries.

Reviews

Book Zone

Maureen Kincaid Speller, Andy Hedgecock, Lawrence Osborn, Juliet E. McKenna, Jack Deighton, Stephen Theaker, Ian Hunter

Books reviewed include Gnomon by Nick Harkaway, 2084 edited by George Sandison, Raven Stratagem by Yoon Ha Lee, Sweet Dreams by Tricia Sullivan, A Skinful of Shadows by Frances Hardinge, Provenance by Ann Leckie, Blue Shift by Jane O’Reilly, The Emerald Circus by Jane Yolen, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Volume 1, Under the Pendulum Sun by Jeanette Ng, The Overneath by Peter S. Beagle

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include Blade Runner 2049, It, Flatliners, Happy Death Day, mother!, Thor: Ragnarok, The Ritual, Geostorm, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Lego Ninjago Movie

