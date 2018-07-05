Buy this issue, or subscribe and get it free by using "IZ276 FREE" as your Shopper Reference during checkout.

Cover

Abductees 3 by 2018 cover artist Vince Haig

Contents

Fiction

Grey Halls by Rachael Cupp

illustrated by Richard Wagner

The poets invariably went to the end or the beginning. Anděl could see the romance in it, the great inherent drama of watching the first city rise, fields laid out in heretofore unknown green geometries, or that final push, the same fields enveloped in one last burst of irradiant blight. But these points in time held little interest for him. It was the fault of his songs. The midpoint of crescendo was always more satisfying, more fluid than the beginning or end. Intros and outros served only to frame all the beautiful unresolved melodic tension. When he finally won his journey – it was with the ballad Grey Halls, his sole popular composition, trite and cheery and crowd pleasing – he began to look for something in the middle, along the way to the end but not so near it that the figurative horns were blaring full force.

Superbright by Ryan Row

illustrated by Martin Hanford

Tom drifted at the vast fringe of a swirling string of stars. This felt like the edge of something, way out here in the universe, but Tom knew better now. The long golden cape of his costume, torn and holey, shimmered and rippled around him. There was no wind out here except the wind in his mind. He wasn’t cold, but he thought he should be. He could feel the slight pull, like a thought, of the double black hole of the galaxy. He could feel all the hard little lights and smooth surfaces of the stars pulsing. Like other hearts.

Tumblebush by Darby Harn

illustrated by Dave Senecal

1. Mercy isn’t your mark

I fling the glue trap out the window. Mouse still squealing. Sometimes I make the water. Most times I come up short, and the traps pile in the narrow passes between the cluttered stacks of shipping containers on the Manhattan Bridge with the rest of the trash. Below, a woman on horseback tries not to get stuck. Hip waders on. Hunting rifle across her lap.

Only in New York.

P.Q. by James Warner

This year Daljeet discovered a new species of harvester ant in the California desert, near Needles, and spent the summer studying them.

Throw Caution by Tim Major

Haru Ito watched as the fleet of AkTraks banked the steep dunes to perform an ungainly about-turn. The caterpillar tracks of the four tethered vehicles spun wildly. The metal cross-braces that bound the vehicles together and that supported the central bowl-shaped ‘personnel carrier’ groaned under the shearing force. Haru rubbed his left shoulder, which had bumped repeatedly against the inner surface of the carrier. A three-hour journey, and nobody had bothered to install seats.

So Easy by Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam

You woke me at the time we used to call noon. This isn’t important; it could’ve been any time for the clouds outside the windows. My only guarantee that you told the truth was the ticking watch on my wrist, the kind of guarantee that thieves make. The watch could’ve been broken, slowed or quickened. It could’ve been wrong to begin with. You could’ve reset it while I was sleeping.

Eyes by Paul Crenshaw

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Michael found the eyes swimming down the stream after a rain. He had been sitting on the bank watching the water run over the rocks and the eyes came bobbing along like little boats. He stood and watched them come and when they were even with him he waded into the water and fished them out.

Interface

Braving the Post-Apocalyptic Landscape

Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam

Future Interrupted: Technological Marvels, Hideous Situations and the Collective Unconscious

Andy Hedgecock

A few months ago I attended an appalling ‘programme of continu­ing professional develop­ment’ that contained a single absorbing element. Participants interviewed each other in pairs and produced a timeline of stories that fired our imaginations as children and young adults. We weren’t allowed to nominate TV programmes, films or books on the basis of a vague nostalgic glow, we had to justify their inclusion by vividly describing a specific scene or plot element.

Time Pieces: The Long and the Short of it: Marian Womack’s Lost Objects

Nina Allan

Short stories are the devil’s business. An extreme statement, no doubt, but this is genuinely how I have come to feel, as a writer, about a medium that increasingly brings me nothing but grief. It’s not that I don’t care for short fiction [she added, hastily], it’s that I don’t seem to know how to write it any more. Perhaps I never did. Certainly it seems to me now that most of my early stories were not so much stories as attempts to get to grips with the art of long-form narrative, ambiguous statements that eventually coalesced into medium-length runs of stories on particular themes and based around the same set of characters – mosaic novels, in other words, still a favourite form of mine and one I fall into instinctively: two of the very few stories I have managed to write in the past couple of years hark back to characters I first wrote about a decade ago.

Ansible Link

David Langford

News, obituaries.

Reviews

Book Zone



Books reviewed include Nebula Awards Showcase 2018 edited by Jane Yolen, Close Your Eyes by Paul Jessup, Adrift by Rob Boffard, Revenant Gun by Yoon Ha Lee, Shattermoon by Dominic Dulley, The Adventures of the Ingenious Alfanhui by Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio, Apocalypse Nix by Kameron Hurley, The Green Man's Heir by Juliet McKenna

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include Solo: A Star Wars Story, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2, The Cured, Hereditary, The Endless, How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, The Little Vampire

