Cover

Abductees 2 by 2018 cover artist Vince Haig

Contents

Fiction

The Fate of the World, Reduced to a Ten-Second Pissing Contest by Erica L. Satifka

The aliens like to break things, mostly. Bottles, noses, the pinball machine in the corner of Lucky’s Bar that never worked quite right in the first place. They roared into the parking lot on their Kawasaki bikes, bandannas tied around their mouths so we couldn’t tell they were aliens.

I knew they were aliens right away, for the rec­ord. I may be a lush, but I’m not stupid.

They set up a tab. Then all the stars went out.

Looking for Landau

illustrated by Martin Hanford

1. The Silence Will Be Beautiful

Here we are again. On my knees in the dust. This time we are in the Sun Belt; this time it is Arizona dust. But the blood in my mouth always tastes the same.

I know he isn’t here, but they’ve seen him, I can tell. They’ve talked to him. It’s written all over their hate-filled faces. They have murder in their eyes. I have to hand it to Landau: he has a knack for getting people to do what he wants. For showing them the way.

The Mark by Abi Hynes

I am going to climb the mountain. I’ve taken off my clothes, because there’s no one here to see me, and I’ve torn them into strips. I’ve knotted them to make one long stretch of fabric. I’ve made a little bundle. I’ve tied it at the small of my back and wrapped it round my waist, crossing, left over right, where my hips can take the weight. The bundle against my chest, then crossed again, over my shoulders, knotted at the back of my neck. It feels secure enough. I’m afraid of being naked like this, out in the open, but I must take it with me and I will need my hands free.

The Purpose of the Dodo is to be Extinct by Malcolm Devlin

illustrated by Richard Wagner

1. The Singular Death of Prentis O’Rourke

When Prentis O’Rourke was ten years old, he read a book about the last words spoken by the famous and historically significant, and wondered what he might say for himself when his own time came.

The Christ Loop by Leo Vladimirsky

illustrated by Dave Senecal

I’m sitting under my favorite olive tree, breeze blowing warm, like wine, from the deserts on the far side of the mountains near Jerusalem. I know what is going to happen because it’s happened millions of times before and will happen again until they get it right. No. Until we get it right. This was my idea, after all.

Interface

Guest Editorial

Steven J. Dines

My father was a ghost.

Future Interrupted: Grasping the Nettle

Andy Hedgecock

Over the last four years I’ve developed a ritual to mark the arrival of Interzone on my doormat. I liberate it from its shrink-wrap, then immediately read Jonathan McCalmont’s Future Interrupted and Nina Allan’s Time Pieces – columns about sf’s untold stories, submerged traditions, toxic habits and potential to change the world.

Time Pieces: Happy Birthday Dear Victor, Happy Birthday to You

Nina Allan

I’m sure everyone has particular memories of when they first encountered Frankenstein. Mary Shelley’s landmark work, which celebrates its two hundredth anniversary of publication this year, is of such iconic status that whether those memories pertain to the book, one of its many screen incarnations, or the often misnamed monster seems not to matter. My own first memories of Frankenstein are suitably weird, and all the more treasured for that. I’d be willing to wager there aren’t many people out there for whom the immortal tale of an over-ambitious medical student and his misbegotten creation is indelibly linked with images of…ABBA.

Ansible Link

David Langford

News, obituaries.

Reviews

Book Zone

Maureen Kincaid Speller, Andy Hedgecock, Duncan Lunan, Jack Deighton, Duncan Lawie, Ian Hunter, Elaine Gallagher, Stephen Theaker, Ian Sales

Books reviewed include Autonomous by Annalee Newitz, Moonrise: The Golden Age of Lunar Adventures edited By Mike Ashley, Lost Mars: The Golden Age of The Red Planet edited By Mike Ashley, Quietus by Tristan Palmgren, The Oddling Prince by Nancy Springer, Sisyphean by Dempow Torishima, Dreams Must Explain Themselves by Ursula K. Le Guin, The Map of Salt and Stars by Jennifer Zeynab Joukhadar, The Gloaming by Kirsty Logan, Fifty-One by Chris Barnham, The Great Chain of Unbeing by Andrew Crumey, Dreams of the Technarion by Sean McMullen

Mutant Popcorn

Nick Lowe

Films reviewed include Avengers: Infinity War, Ready Player One, I Kill Giants, Anon, Rampage, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Bigfish and Begonia, Mary and the Witch's Flower, A Wrinkle in Time, Every Day, Wildling, A Quiet Place, Isle of Dogs, The Titan, Native

