Author: Andy Cox

I need to take a short break, but even a short break can affect the publishing schedule of Interzone and Black Static, especially at this time of year when the January–February issues need to go to press early in order to beat the printer’s Christmas/New Year holiday. Unfortunately this year these issues are not going to be done in time, so the January–February issues — Interzone 274 and Black Static 62 — will become the March–April issues instead, and the magazines will return to their usual schedule from then on.

Meanwhile everything else will carry on as normal: submissions will be read and responded to, subscriptions and other orders will be taken and filled, reviews will be written, and so on. We might even be able to catch up on a couple of things that’ve been on the back burner far too long. Still, apologies for missing a beat…

If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact me.

If between now and March you need a TTA fix, we’ve reduced the price of Simon Avery’s The Teardrop Method (TTA Novella 4) to £5. You might’ve seen some of the reviews it’s been receiving. It really is that good!