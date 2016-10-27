Interzone 267 and Black Static 55 are at press and will mail out soon. Please order your copy from the Shop now (scroll down to the bottom of the list) so we can include it in the main mailing. Better still, take out a new subscription to either magazine, or both magazines, and use "IZ267" and/or "BS55" as your Shopper Reference during checkout to get the new issue(s) absolutely free.

Interzone 267 contains new long and short stories by Harmony Neal, Ryan Row, Sarah Brooks, Rich Larson, David Cleden (2016 James White Award winner), and Samantha Henderson. The 2016 cover artist is Vincent Sammy, and interior colour illustrations are by Richard Wagner, Jim Burns, Dave Senecal, and Martin Hanford. Features: Guest Editorial on the James White Award by Martin McGrath; Ansible Link by David Langford (news and obits); Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe (film reviews); Laser Fodder by Tony Lee (DVD/Blu-ray reviews); Book Zone (book reviews, including Tade Thompson interviewed by Maureen Kincaid Speller, and Chris Beckett interviewed by Juliet E. McKenna); Jonathan McCalmont's Future Interrupted (comment); Nina Allan's Time Pieces (comment).

Black Static 55 contains a mix of novellas/novelettes and short stories by Lisa Tuttle, Stephen Hargadon, David Hartley, Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam, Simon Avery, and Jeff Bowles. The cover art is by Martin Hanford, with interior illustrations by Ben Baldwin, Richard Wagner, and George C. Cotronis. Features: the 60th and final Coffinmaker's Blues by Stephen Volk (comment); Notes From the Borderland by Lynda E. Rucker (comment); Case Notes by Peter Tennant (book reviews, including an interview with V.H. Leslie); Blood Spectrum by Gary Couzens (DVD/Blu-ray reviews).