Cover Art:

The Repairer of Reputations by Vincent Sammy

Fiction:

Wet Dreams by Rich Larson

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Three stories by Alexander Glass:

The Pain Barrier

The Faerie Engine

The Soul Doctors

all illustrated by Richard Wagner

Thank You, Clicking Person by Jeff Noon

illustrated by Vince Haig

Subira's Lattice by Val Nolan

illustrated by Ev Shipard

Walking in from the West by Charles Wilkinson

illustrated by Vincent Sammy

The Thing About Ants and Astronauts by Justen Russell

Bridget Has Disappeared by Tamika Thompson

illustrated by Ben Baldwin

Wind, river, angel song by Cécile Cristofari

illustrated by Dave Senecal

Rusting by Lucy Zhang

Features:

A Multiversal Consciousness:

In Conversation With Alexander Glass

interview by Gareth Jelley

Climbing Stories by Aliya Whiteley

Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe

Ansible Link by David Langford

Guest Editorial by Gareth Jelley

Gareth outlines his plans and vision for the magazine