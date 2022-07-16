Go to main page content

Interzone

New Science Fiction & Fantasy INTERZONE 290/291 DOUBLE ISSUE OUT NOW!

INTERZONE #292/#293 DOUBLE ISSUE

16th Jul, 2022

Item image: IZ292/293

Cover Art:

The Repairer of Reputations by Vincent Sammy

Fiction:

Wet Dreams by Rich Larson
illustrated by Richard Wagner

Three stories by Alexander Glass:
The Pain Barrier
The Faerie Engine
The Soul Doctors
all illustrated by Richard Wagner

Thank You, Clicking Person by Jeff Noon
illustrated by Vince Haig

Subira's Lattice by Val Nolan
illustrated by Ev Shipard

Walking in from the West by Charles Wilkinson
illustrated by Vincent Sammy

The Thing About Ants and Astronauts by Justen Russell

Bridget Has Disappeared by Tamika Thompson
illustrated by Ben Baldwin

Wind, river, angel song by Cécile Cristofari
illustrated by Dave Senecal

Rusting by Lucy Zhang

Features:

A Multiversal Consciousness:
In Conversation With Alexander Glass
interview by Gareth Jelley

Climbing Stories by Aliya Whiteley

Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe

Ansible Link by David Langford

Guest Editorial by Gareth Jelley
Gareth outlines his plans and vision for the magazine

