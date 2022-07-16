INTERZONE #292/#293 DOUBLE ISSUE
Cover Art:
The Repairer of Reputations by Vincent Sammy
Fiction:
Wet Dreams by Rich Larson
illustrated by Richard Wagner
Three stories by Alexander Glass:
The Pain Barrier
The Faerie Engine
The Soul Doctors
all illustrated by Richard Wagner
Thank You, Clicking Person by Jeff Noon
illustrated by Vince Haig
Subira's Lattice by Val Nolan
illustrated by Ev Shipard
Walking in from the West by Charles Wilkinson
illustrated by Vincent Sammy
The Thing About Ants and Astronauts by Justen Russell
Bridget Has Disappeared by Tamika Thompson
illustrated by Ben Baldwin
Wind, river, angel song by Cécile Cristofari
illustrated by Dave Senecal
Rusting by Lucy Zhang
Features:
A Multiversal Consciousness:
In Conversation With Alexander Glass
interview by Gareth Jelley
Climbing Stories by Aliya Whiteley
Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe
Ansible Link by David Langford
Guest Editorial by Gareth Jelley
Gareth outlines his plans and vision for the magazine
Section items by date:
- previous
next