Interzone 292/293 is coming soon.

192 pages plus cover, full colour throughout, litho printed on 90gsm Arctic Matt paper and a gloss laminated 250gsm silk cover.

Wet Dreams by Rich Larson

illustrated by Richard Wagner

Three stories by Alexander Glass:

The Pain Barrier

The Faerie Engine

The Soul Doctors

all illustrated by Richard Wagner

A Multiversal Consciousness:

In Conversation with Alexander Glass

interview by Gareth Jelley

Thank You, Clicking Person by Jeff Noon

illustrated by Vince Haig

Subira's Lattice by Val Nolan

illustrated by Ev Shipard

Rusting by Lucy Zhang

Walking in from the West by Charles Wilkinson

illustrated by Vincent Sammy

Bridget Has Disappeared by Tamika Thompson

illustrated by Ben Baldwin

Wind, river, angel song by Cécile Cristofari

illustrated by Dave Senecal

The Thing About Ants and Astronauts by Justen Russell

Plus the usual columns:

Climbing Stories by Aliya Whiteley

Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe

Ansible Link by David Langford

The wraparound cover art is 'The Repairer of Reputations' by Vincent Sammy

Please click on any of the SHOP links on this page to pre-order this double issue now. Many people missed out on issue 290/291, which sold out very quickly! You can also take out/rewew a subscription.