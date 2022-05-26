Go to main page content

Interzone

New Science Fiction & Fantasy INTERZONE 290/291 DOUBLE ISSUE OUT NOW!

INTERZONE 292/293

26th May, 2022

Interzone 292/293 is coming soon.

192 pages plus cover, full colour throughout, litho printed on 90gsm Arctic Matt paper and a gloss laminated 250gsm silk cover.

Wet Dreams by Rich Larson
illustrated by Richard Wagner

Three stories by Alexander Glass:
The Pain Barrier
The Faerie Engine
The Soul Doctors
all illustrated by Richard Wagner

A Multiversal Consciousness:
In Conversation with Alexander Glass
interview by Gareth Jelley

Thank You, Clicking Person by Jeff Noon
illustrated by Vince Haig

Subira's Lattice by Val Nolan
illustrated by Ev Shipard

Rusting by Lucy Zhang

Walking in from the West by Charles Wilkinson
illustrated by Vincent Sammy

Bridget Has Disappeared by Tamika Thompson
illustrated by Ben Baldwin

Wind, river, angel song by Cécile Cristofari
illustrated by Dave Senecal

The Thing About Ants and Astronauts by Justen Russell

Plus the usual columns:
Climbing Stories by Aliya Whiteley
Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe
Ansible Link by David Langford 

The wraparound cover art is 'The Repairer of Reputations' by Vincent Sammy

Please click on any of the SHOP links on this page to pre-order this double issue now. Many people missed out on issue 290/291, which sold out very quickly! You can also take out/rewew a subscription.

