INTERZONE 292/293
Interzone 292/293 is coming soon.
192 pages plus cover, full colour throughout, litho printed on 90gsm Arctic Matt paper and a gloss laminated 250gsm silk cover.
Wet Dreams by Rich Larson
illustrated by Richard Wagner
Three stories by Alexander Glass:
The Pain Barrier
The Faerie Engine
The Soul Doctors
all illustrated by Richard Wagner
A Multiversal Consciousness:
In Conversation with Alexander Glass
interview by Gareth Jelley
Thank You, Clicking Person by Jeff Noon
illustrated by Vince Haig
Subira's Lattice by Val Nolan
illustrated by Ev Shipard
Rusting by Lucy Zhang
Walking in from the West by Charles Wilkinson
illustrated by Vincent Sammy
Bridget Has Disappeared by Tamika Thompson
illustrated by Ben Baldwin
Wind, river, angel song by Cécile Cristofari
illustrated by Dave Senecal
The Thing About Ants and Astronauts by Justen Russell
Plus the usual columns:
Climbing Stories by Aliya Whiteley
Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe
Ansible Link by David Langford
The wraparound cover art is 'The Repairer of Reputations' by Vincent Sammy
Please click on any of the SHOP links on this page to pre-order this double issue now. Many people missed out on issue 290/291, which sold out very quickly!
