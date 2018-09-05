The new TTA Shop is now open for business, and is hopefully much better than the old one in every respect. Back issues of the magazines have been included and you can add as many of them to your cart as you like and checkout only once. There's a 10% discount on everything throughout the month of September if you use the SEP10 code during checkout, and you can use this code as often as you like. We've also adjusted the overseas shipping charges so that every single item now costs just one extra pound to post to anywhere in the world. (There is no extra shipping charge for the UK.) There are more additions and improvements to come.

