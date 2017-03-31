Apologies if you're an overseas subscriber/contributor to Interzone 269 or Black Static 57 and still waiting for your copy to arrive. For those who haven't heard this before, we pay for a "priority" service that's supposed to arrive everywhere in the world within seven days. We're at 21 days now at least, and counting, but hopefully your copy will arrive soon. Please keep us updated.

Meanwhile we will continually look to improve this service. Thanks for your patience!

Updated 12th April: Some people in the USA have reported finally receiving their copies, which means that hopefully the rest of you shouldn't have much longer to wait. If you're the least bit concerned please contact us.

We still haven't received any useful information about what might've caused the delay. We were told that the mailing left these shores the day after receipt, but we don't think that can be true. Delivery might well be first class/priority/airmail, according to the sticker in the top right corner of the envelope, but it seems obvious that the mailing was actually deliberately held back a few weeks in order to meet a quota.