The shortlist for the BSFA Awards 2016 have been announced. The Awards will be presented at Innominate, the 68th Eastercon, which this year is taking place at Hilton Birmingham Metropole from 14th–17th April 2017.

Congratulations to everybody shortlisted, especially Tade Thompson and Malcolm Devlin for their Interzone stories, both drawn from issue 266 (still available from Interzone's back issues page) and Tara Bush for 'Transition', the cover art for Black Static issue 53 (also still available as a back issue).

Here is the full list of shortlisted works:

Best Novel

Chris Beckett – Daughter of Eden (Atlantic/Corvus)

Becky Chambers – A Closed and Common Orbit (Hodder & Stoughton)

Dave Hutchinson – Europe in Winter (Solaris)

Tricia Sullivan – Occupy Me (Gollancz)

Nick Wood – Azanian Bridges (NewCon Press)

Best Short Fiction

Malcolm Devlin – The End of Hope Street (Interzone #266)

Jaine Fenn – Liberty Bird (Now We Are Ten, NewCon Press)

Una McCormack – Taking Flight (Crises and Conflicts, NewCon Press)

Helen Oyeyemi – Presence (What is Not Yours is Not Yours, Picador)

Tade Thompson – The Apologists (Interzone #266)

Aliya Whiteley – The Arrival of Missives (Unsung Stories)

Best Non-Fiction

Rob Hansen – THEN: Science Fiction Fandom in the UK 1930-1980 (Ansible Editions)

Erin Horáková – Boucher, Backbone and Blake: The Legacy of Blakes Seven (Strange Horizons)

Anna McFarlane – Breaking the Cycle of the Golden Age: Jack Glass and Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy (Adam Roberts: Critical Essays, Gylphi)

Paul Graham Raven – New Model Authors? Authority, Authordom, Anarchism and the Atomized Text in a Networked World (Adam Roberts: Critical Essays, Gylphi)

Geoff Ryman – 100 African Writers of SFF (Tor.com)

Ann & Jeff VanderMeer – Introduction to The Big Book of Science Fiction (Vintage)

Best Artwork

Juan Miguel Aguilera – Cover of The 1000 Year Reich by Ian Watson (NewCon Press)

Tara Bush – Transition (Cover of Black Static #53)

Suzanne Dean and Kai & Sunny – Cover of The Sunlight Pilgrims by Jenni Fagan (William Heinemann)

David A Hardy – Cover of Disturbed Universes by David L Clements (NewCon Press)

Sarah Anne Langton – Cover for Central Station by Lavie Tidhar (Tachyon Publications)

Chris Moore – Cover of The Iron Tactician by Alastair Reynolds (NewCon Press)