Interzone 269 (March-April) contains new science fiction and fantasy by Steve Rasnic Tem, Sean McMullen, Tim Akers, Richard E. Gropp, and Christien Gholson. The cover art is by Dave Senecal, with interior illustrations by Richard Wagner, and Martin Hanford. Features: Time Pieces by Nina Allan; Future Interrupted by Jonathan McCalmont; Ansible Link by David Langford; Guest Editorial by Steve Rasnic Tem; Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe (film reviews); Book Zone (book reviews, including an in-depth interview with Steve Rasnic Tem conducted by Peter Tennant).

