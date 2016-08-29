The September–October issues of Interzone and Black Static are at press now and should mail out to subscribers, contributors and distributors in about a week.

The cover art for Interzone 266 is Vincent Sammy's fifth of his six 2016 covers, this one called 'Heaven Spots'. There is a mixture of long and short fiction by Tade Thompson, Georgina Bruce, Ray Cluley, Aliya Whiteley, and Malcolm Devlin, all of them beautifully illustrated in colour by Richard Wagner, Martin Hanford, Vince Haig and others. All the usual features are present, including columns by Nina Allan, Dave Langford, and Jonathan McCalmont, plus Nick Lowe's Mutant Popcorn (film reviews), Tony Lee's Laser Fodder (DVD/BD reviews), and Book Zone (book reviews).

Richard Wagner supplies the cover art for Black Static 54, as well as some interior illustration alongside Joachim Luetke and Ben Baldwin. The four novelettes are by Steven J. Dines, Ralph Robert Moore, Julie C. Day, and Malcolm Devlin (completing what might well be a unique double). Stephen Volk and Lynda E. Rucker supply their usual comment columns, Gary Couzens reviews the latest and forthcoming DVD/BD releases, and Peter Tennant reviews a great many books as well as interviewing Damien Angelica Walters.

Full details, images and extracts will be posted to this website shortly.

These new issues are now available to order singly. However, please consider taking out a heavily discounted subscription to either magazine, or even both, which will get the current issue(s) – Interzone 265 and/or Black Static 53 – absolutely free. Just use "IZ265" and/or "BS53" as your Shopper Reference during checkout.