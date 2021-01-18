From issue #290 onwards Interzone will be published by PS Publishing. Please keep checking their website for updates and subscribe/renew as soon as you can. The new editor is Ian Whates, and he is accepting unsolicited submissions of short stories via email: finiang@aol.com.

We are very pleased to be able to pass the magazine on to such safe hands. We wish the new team the best of luck and look forward to this exciting new stage of Interzone's long journey.

Heartfelt thanks to everybody who has contributed to and supported the magazine these past sixteen years. It's been an honour.