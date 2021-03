TTA Novellas 5 and 6 – Engines Beneath Us by Malcolm Devlin and Honeybones by Georgina Bruce – are currently reduced to just £5 each, with the TTA Novella 5+6 package reduced by £4 to just £8.

UK postage is free and overseas orders are sent by airmail for just £1 extra per item.

All previous TTA Novellas are sold out so snap these up while you can! Click the link below to buy these little beauties from the TTA Shop.