Apologies if you're an overseas subscriber/contributor to Interzone 275, Black Static 63 (the May-June issues) or Crimewave 13 and you're still waiting for your copy to arrive. Copies of all three left here at exactly the same time as the UK copies, very early May, and should have arrived everywhere in the world within ten days of posting.

Which was about a month ago now…

We've rasied the problem with the company responsible many times but as yet we haven't received any detailed information about what went wrong, or what's going to be done about it. We can be pretty sure that the copies are actually now en route as we've finally received a couple of reports of delivery, but if you're still waiting, and if you're the least bit concerned, please contact us using the email addresses in the magazines or the contact form on this website.

We will make every effort to replace copies that are deemed lost.

Once again, please accept our apologies for the horrendous delay. We will try, as always, to prevent it happening again.