Interzone 275 and Black Static 63 are now available to order on the TTA website shop.

Crimewave 13: Bad Light is also available now, and all three should mail out some time next week.

Interzone 275 contains new long and short fiction by Erica L. Satifka, Steven J. Dines, Abi Hynes, Malcolm Devlin, and Leo Vladimirsky. The cover art is the second in Vince Haig's Abductees series, and interior colour illustrations are by Martin Hanford, Richard Wagner, and Dave Senecal. Features: Ansible Link by David Langford (news and obits); Mutant Popcorn by Nick Lowe (film reviews); Book Zone (book reviews); Andy Hedgecock's first Future Interrupted (comment); Nina Allan's Time Pieces (comment).

Black Static 63 contains the novella 'The Harder it Gets the Softer We Sing' by Steven J. Dines, plus other dark fiction by Kristi DeMeester, J.S. Breukelaar, Nicholas Kaufmann, and Matt Thompson. The cover art is by Richard Wagner, interior art by Ben Baldwin, Vincent Sammy, and Richard Wagner. Features: Into the Woods by Ralph Robert Moore; Notes From the Borderland by Lynda E. Rucker; Case Notes by Peter Tennant (book reviews, including an in-depth interview with Priya Sharma); Blood Spectrum by Gary Couzens (film reviews).

Crimewave 13: Bad Light contains groundbreaking, often genre-bending crime stories by Mat Coward, Ralph Robert Moore, Linda Mannheim, Stephen Hargadon, Simon Bestwick, Gerri Brightwell, Steve Rasnic Tem, Georgina Bruce, Ray Cluley, Catherine Donnelly, Andrew Hook, Mike O'Driscoll, and others. Wraparound cover art is by Ben Baldwin, and it's a 240-page American Royal paperback available for only £10.

Full details, extracts and images of the above will appear here shortly.