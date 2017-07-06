New subscribers can get this issue free by using "IZ71 FREE" as their Shopper Reference during checkout.

Cover:

417h3r105 v4 by 2017 cover artist Dave Senecal

Contents:

Fiction:

The Rocket Farmer by Julie C. Day

illustrated by Richard Wagner

SARNAI

I sit at my kitchen table and watch as my soon-to-be ex-husband, David, assembles cardboard boxes and labels each one in neat block letters. This is David’s third packing weekend and once again our daughter has made herself scarce; Sophie has no problem with late-at-night drunk mom or lonely stoned dad, but watching us sort through the flotsam of our former marriage – it’s too much.

Gods in the Blood (of those who rise) by Tim Casson

illustrated by Martin Hanford

For a science teacher Everett held some controversial views. He had to be careful what he said to colleagues and friends, as he didn’t want to be labelled a eugenicist. For that reason, over dinner or drinks, he would slip a milder version of his opinions into the conversation, testing the water, seeking an ally. Everett believed that human evolution was impeded by sentiment. Misplaced sentiment encouraged idiots to flourish and stagnate the gene pool. The example that he always pictured when considering this theory was his former pupil Ched Mullin. Everett thought about the Mullin boy every day, even after ten years. Any crass behaviour reminded him, and right now it was urine on the floor between the toilet cubicles.

If Your Powers Fail You in a City Under Tin by Michael Reid

illustrated by Jim Burns

The tacked-up roofs of Duolunduo tremble as they are struck again and again from above. Jun watches the strings of fairy lights bounce with each strike. Little cascades of dust fall from the cracks between the tin sheets. He huddles under a reinforced awning, pulls out his phone. He’s trying to find a safe route to the Worm, but he compulsively checks his texts from Riel instead. There’s only the same one he’s been staring at for the last fifty-two hours:

just saved a school from a mortar attack <3 love you <3

Chubba Luna by Eliot Fintushel

They were made for each other, were Sheila and Mo. Just like everybody else: bashertes.

When I Close My Eyes by Chris Barnham

illustrated by Richard Wagner

The rock fall killed me. I just didn’t know how long it would take to die.

I was face down with something heavy on the back of my legs. My visor display was dark. If the suit had lost power, death was already at my elbow.

“Tak, confirm operational.” A soft insect buzzing. “Repeat, confirm operational.”

“[buzz] – [click] – confirm. But I’ve had better days, dude.”

“You and me both. Run full systems check.”

“Running, dude.” Some joker programmed the suit computer with the voice of Keanu Reeves in Point Break, squinting in the sun and waxing his surfboard. Usually it cheered me up.

I chinned the radio switch. “Willis, this is Dar­lo. Do you read?”

Static.

Cryptic Female Choice by Andy Dudak

illustrated by Richard Wagner

1

In the dream-state of my polyploidal mixing fever, I see your fathers as they were. I smell and touch them again: Henry, Jinshuo, Hadi, Arkady. each is beautiful in his own way. I meet them and fall for them again, as though for the first time.

And I have sex with them again.

…MAPT gene variant, a charm against neurodegeneration…

…APOE polymorphism, for longevity…

I babble, as if speaking to my future child. I sing as I mix and mold you, but of course you can’t hear me. You’re still just an unpacked ovum, and the genetics I select from sperm stored inside of me.

Interface:

Future Interrupted: From Beneath You, It Transforms

Jonathan McCalmont

Like many of science fiction’s most prominent leftists, China Miéville has a tendency to downplay his own politics when going about the business of writing novels. It (almost) goes without saying that leftist imagery abounds in his work and that those of us who are already sympathetic to leftist views are always going to leap at the chance to detect a resonant theme, but it would be nice to read the work of a committed socialist and not wind up feeling as though you’re being asked to squint and fill in the blanks for yourself. Imagine if The City & the City had been less devoutly abstract and Miéville had taken all of that well-oiled metaphorical machinery and applied it directly to an analysis of the real world. Imagine if Iron Council had strayed beyond the merely symbolic and engaged with the real politics of revolutionary struggle. Well… Imagine no longer as despite being a work of non-fiction, Miéville’s latest book gives us an opportunity to discover what he is capable of achieving when he allows his writing to be politically engaged. In truth, October is not just one of the very best things that China Miéville has ever written, it is a book that contains more blue-sky utopian speculative writing than most conventional science fiction novels.

Time Pieces: Broken River: The Conversation and The Discourse

Nina Allan

In a blog post supplemental to his Future Interrupted column, Jonathan McCalmont paused to reflect upon my own piece about the mainstreaming of science fiction, and noted how personally divided he felt on this issue: “I must admit to being somewhat torn on this particular issue as I think that, historically at least, science fiction is a literature with its own unique cultural history… I’m torn because while I like the idea of science fiction being its own distinct thing, I’m not actually all that interested by what that thing is currently producing. Gernsbackian fiction may have been radical back in the day but decades of creative stasis make science fiction’s claims to uniqueness feel like nothing more than cultural conservatism. As the Shadow Clarke has moved from personal shortlists to the official shortlist, I am horrified by how much better science fiction seems to become the second it is published by anyone other than a genre publisher.”

Ansible Link

David Langford

Reviews:

